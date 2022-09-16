Candace Owens blasts the Kardashians regarding sex tape controversy (video)

Candace Owens is known for being the type of person that doesn’t hold back and has many controversial political views. Sometimes she decides to step away from politics to share her opinions on other matters. Just earlier this year she came at Cardi B, calling her “uneducated,” and then said that LeBron James has a “low IQ.”

The news that almost everybody has heard about recently is the Ray J and Kim Kardashian controversy, and how Kris Jenner was a part of the plan of promoting their sex tape. Ray J called out Jenner on Instagram, exposing the family for lying about their involvement with the tape over 15 years ago.

On Sept. 13, Owens discussed the situation on her podcast and had some harsh words for both Kardashian and Jenner.

Ray J claims Kris Jenner watched AND hand-picked which sex tape Kim Kardashian would release!@RealCandaceO: "It is not an exaggeration to say that Hollywood is satanic b/c what could possibly be more satanic than a mother viewing her daughter's body having sex & selling it?" pic.twitter.com/H1MqtU7xJG — Candace Owens Show (@thecandaceshow) September 13, 2022

“There are really no words that can adequately describe how positively disgusted I am by the story,” Owens said. “Kim Kardashian is a billionaire today, and she is, by the way, still selling sex.”

Owens continued on throughout the podcast and mentioned both mother and daughter, and went as far as calling them out of their names to get her point across.

“I’m not going to edit this opinion,” Owens said. “Kim Kardashian is a prostitute, her mother is a pimp — worse than a prostitute. Kim Kardashian is a corpse. She’s a body without a soul.”