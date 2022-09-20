Search
Black man will spend 25 years in prison for doing this to ex-girlfriend

The Georgia man will serve a lengthy prison sentence
Image source: Barrow County Sheriff’s Office

On Sept.19, Ralph Haywood Jones was sentenced to 25 years in prison after shooting his ex-girlfriend and her friend, and then kidnapping his ex-girlfriend. Jones pled guilty to one count of kidnapping on April 18, 2022, in Barrow County.

In June 2019, Jones and his ex-girlfriend were planning to go to South Carolina for a supervised visit with their children. The ex-girlfriend also asked one of her friends to come along so she wouldn’t be alone with Jones.


Before leaving, Jones shot his ex-girlfriend in the abdomen and her friend in the back of the neck.

He then drove his ex-girlfriend to South Carolina and abandoned her in the parking lot of a store, where police found her bleeding and incoherent. Jones was found hiding in the bushes next to the store and was arrested.


In addition to the 25-year sentence, Jones will serve five years of supervised release.

