Molestation lawsuit dropped against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears

The plaintiff had some interesting things to say about Haddish now that she has dropped the civil case
Aries Spears (Image source: Instagram – @ariespears)

The woman who filed the civil lawsuit claiming that comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears molested them has decided to drop the case.

“Jane Doe,” as she has been identified, asked the Los Angeles County judge to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning that she cannot file the same lawsuit ever again.


The plaintiff also included a statement in her dismissal motion, Yahoo.com reports, that included the following paragraph:

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”


Interestingly, the statement did not say anything to absolve Spears of blame, but now he and Haddish are in the clear.

As previously reported, the siblings filed a lawsuit against Haddish and Spears on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, claiming the comedians allegedly taught the woman, who was 14 at the time, and her 7-year-old brother how to perform sexual acts for a skit in 2013.

While Spears characterized the lawsuit as a financial “shakedown” in his Instagram page, Haddish expressed contrition for even participating in the video skit.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” Haddish said at the time. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

