Tiffany Haddish speaks out after being sued for alleged molestation

The ‘Girls Trip’ star in legal hot water
Tiffany Haddish (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Tiffany Haddish is speaking up after being sued last week for allegedly participating in the molestation of two siblings who were minors at the time, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County.

In court documents obtained by People magazine, a woman identified as Jane Doe is suing Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears for conspiring to sexually abuse her and her brother, identified as John Doe, when they were 14, and 7, respectively, in 2013. The woman accuses Haddish of “grooming” the young siblings which have left them both “traumatized for life.”


Jane Doe also says that Haddish manipulated the pair with the promise that appearing in a “sexually suggestive Subways commercial” would aid them in their Hollywood aspirations. Additionally, the accuser says that Haddish instructed her on performing sex acts after watching a video between a man and a woman.

Haddish admitted to her 7.5 million Instagram followers on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, that it was a mistake to agree to participate in the cringe-worthy video, though she cannot discuss the specifics of the case while it is being litigated.


“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” Haddish penned while neither confirming nor denying the accusation.

“But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or abuse, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

