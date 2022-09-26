Search
Karl-Anthony Towns has most unusual birthday gift for Jordyn Woods

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar says he wants to ‘to take over the world together’ with Woods
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods (Instagram – @jordynwoods)

Karl-Anthony Towns gave his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, a most unusual birthday gift on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

For her 25th year on earth, Towns – who is most often referred to as “KAT” – announced that he is financing two of her dream business ideas.


“To my birthday girl, Happy 25th Birthday! After this, you get to say you 18 every year like your moms lol …” the letter by KAT reads. “I know every year I have showered you with material gifts that people wish they could to (King S—) but this year, your 25th year walking this earth, it’s time to go from that girl to a full woman. You pick two businesses you want to start, and I will fund them. It’s time to take that next step in this thing we call life. Te Amo Mucho, let’s take over the world … together. Love, KAT.”


KAT made the declaration before his 3.8 million Instagram followers, and the woman he loves then reposted the message on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

“He knows how hard I have been working on these projects, and this is the last step,” she wrote in the captions. 

Towns reposted Woods’ story, adding “Believe in her dreams, the way she believes in yours.” He also posted his own tribute to her on Saturday, “I could write a letter about your greatness. But the world already knows how I feel. To another 365 love.”

