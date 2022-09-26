Search
What Taylor Hale said as 1st Black woman to win ‘Big Brother’ (video)

The 27-year-old Michigan stylist makes reality TV history
“Big Brother” season 24 winner Taylor Hale. (Video screenshot: Twitter – @melbrown00)

Taylor Hale made history on Sept. 25 as the first Black woman to win CBS‘ “Big Brother.” Hale, a 27-year-old stylist from Michigan, won on the show’s 24th season.

Along with the historic announcement, Hale’s finale speech also received praise from social media.


“I am so much more than the wins I’ve had,” she said. “I’m more than my wins in this game. Monte [Taylor] may have more blood on his hands than me, but as someone who has sat on this eviction block six times … I have bled out the most in this game, but I’ve bandaged myself together every single time, gotten up and fought because like so many other women in the world that is what we have to do to get to the end.”

She also said she’s been falsely accused of using mental health and her sick mother to leverage herself in the show. She called herself the most resilient member of the season.


Watch the complete speech below.

