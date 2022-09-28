Iconic, Grammy award winning rapper Coolio dies at 59

Iconic west coast rapper Coolio has died today, Wednesday September 9/28/2022. According to the New York Times, “Mr. Jarez Posey, who worked with the rapper for more than 20 years, said he was told that Coolio was at a friend’s house in Los Angeles when he went to the bathroom. When he did not return for a “long time,” his friends broke down the door and found Coolio on the floor, he said.”

Even though Gangsta’s Paradise was his best-known hit, Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. had many other hits that most of us are familiar with. His 1994 debut album “It Takes a Thief” included Fantastic Voyage which reached #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. His career took off even further with Gangsta’s Paradise winning a Grammy.

“This is sad news,” Ice Cube said on Twitter. “I witnessed firsthand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace, @Coolio.”

We’ll update this story as more is known about the circumstances surrounding his death.