The National Museum of African American Music honors Lil Wayne on 40th birthday

The museum commemorated rap icon’s birthday with a new exhibition
L to R: H. Beecher Hicks III, Gillum Sharpley, and  Michael Eric Dyson (Photo courtesy of NMAAM/353 Media)

Lil Wayne has impacted music and  culture for more than 25 years. The incomparable, Grammy Award-winning rapper and business mogul celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 27. While he kicked off his birthday festivities in L.A. and partied with the likes of YG, Yella Beezy, Keith Sweat, Shannon Sharpe and several other notable celebrities earlier this week. Wayne also received five-star treatment and was honored by The National Museum of African American Music on his birthday.

The museum is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and infuses both history and interactive technology to recognize the tremendous contributions that past and present African American artists have made to the cannon of Amercan music.


It’s no wonder they chose to honor Lil Wayne on his 40th birthday. NMAAM announced the new exhibit that includes artifacts donated by the accomplished rapper. The museum also partnered with Vanderbilt professors to host a live-streamed open lecture on the impact of Lil Wayne. The lecture was presented by Vanderbilt professors Gillum Sharpley, Associate Chair of African American & Diaspora Studies; and Michael Eric Dyson, Centennial Chair and University Distinguished Professor of African American and Diaspora Studies as part of special topics in humanities, Dr. King to Lil Wayne. Local college students had the opportunity to attend an exclusive event hosted by NMAAM in partnership with Vanderbilt, where they got a first look at the artifacts and lecture discussion presented by Vanderbilt professors on behalf of the rapper. The featured rarities that are now on display at the museum include his Best Rap Album Grammy for “The Carter III,” BET I Am Hip-Hop Award, and his first hand-written letter from Rikers, and a host of other personally curated items.

Both Lil Wayne and H. Beecher Hicks III, the president and CEO of NMAAM are excited to be working together. The museum was thrilled to honor the music icon on his birthday and looks forward to their continued relationship.


Interested patrons can visit NMAAM where the unique exhibit will be on display until Dec. 27. Visit the museum’s website at nmaam.org to purchase tickets and learn more.

