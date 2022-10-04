King Combs hits the stage at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

This past weekend, Bad Boy Entertainment’s King Combs, son of the legendary Sean Combs, aka Diddy walked the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards and talked about what he was looking forward to most. Rolling out caught up with him to find out what hip-hop means and how he defines his artistry outside of being Diddy’s son.

He later surprised the audience and came out on stage to perform his hit single, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” single and made performed some impressive dance moves such as the Diddy Bop and the Harlem Shake.

What are you looking forward to most this evening?

Tonight, I’m just looking forward to seeing everybody perform. I’m excited to be here at the BET Awards, it’s one of my favorite awards shows, so I’m excited.

What does hip-hop mean to you?



Hip-hop … is “lit.” Hip-hop is it. You know, hip-hop is my life. I’ve been growing up listening to it and [that being] so, to be here and have my single out right now, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” it’s lit.

In light of your father’s celebrity, have you been able to make a name for yourself as an artist on your own?

Yeah, you know coming up behind the name sometimes is big shoes to fill and people think that I don’t work for it. But to me, it’s both a gift and a curse. You just got to work hard and prove it to everybody. Anything you do you have to prove yourself, so I’m just blessed to be in the position I’m in.