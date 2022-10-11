Public health leader Sedessie Spivey is dedicated to changing lives

It’s personal for Sedessie Spivey. The public health official with over 25 years of experience has dedicated her life to addressing health disparities among different races.

Recently, Spivey shared her professional journey with rolling out.

What are your responsibilities?

I am the program manager of the health assessment and promotion department at the DeKalb County Board of Health. As the program manager, I oversee administrative and programmatic functions of various community-focused programs and services: Chronic disease prevention, injury prevention, community research, health equity, and community education and outreach. I am also the principal investigator for all grant-funded programs in the department. I hope to encourage individuals to live healthier lives by example and by providing education and awareness about healthy behaviors.

What is your superpower?



My superpower is my unyielding faith in God and my unconditional support and love from my family and friends. The Lord has been and continues to be the stronghold throughout my life — giving me the strength and power to endure all trials and tribulations to be the best he envisions me to be. God has empowered you to achieve the impossible — go for it.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Worry less, maintain a joyful spirit, a stronger self-confidence and know that you are beautiful.

If you could thank any Black women for her contributions, who would it be?

Harriet Tubman is the Black woman that I would thank for her contributions in history and society. Tubman demonstrates the authentic leadership of a Black woman who escaped slavery and led hundreds of people to freedom. Her efforts have and will continue to a profound impact on generations fighting for freedom. Her tenacity and belief inspire me to achieve the impossible. Like Tubman, I believe that God gives us strength and will set us free “He set the North Star in the heavens; He gave me the strength in my limbs; He meant I should be free.” (Harriet Tubman to Ednah Dow Cheney New York City, ca. 1859).

Why is it important to help younger Black women?

As a Black woman, it is important for me to reach back and help younger women of color because, as I learned from those I admire, serving as a role model and mentor is the greatest gift of learning that can be bestowed on a younger person of color. A role model and mentor can demonstrate the positive behaviors and perspectives that a younger person should and can learn that will last a lifetime. The younger person can, in turn, be a role model or mentor to the next generation when they become adults. Helping others has helped me be a better me.