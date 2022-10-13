Shirley Woodson paints to reflect African American culture

Shirley Woodson, known for her brilliant and intensely colorful paintings, continues to hone her craft and evolve as an artist over her long and storied career. Woodson is famous for placing images on canvas that reflect her perspective on African American culture and the diaspora. As a curator and art consultant, Woodson has organized legacy exhibitions and collections that are recognized around the world.

What is your profession?

My profession is an artist and includes all related practices. I’m an art educator, curator, historian, gallerist, consultant, and activist.

What do you consider your superpowers to be?

As a Black woman and artist, I consider my superpower to be a celebrant of my culture and share my experiences with my community in as many ways as possible. As a practicing artist I never wanted to reach back, I sought to bring my community to experience with me. I knew we could go much farther together.

What are your proudest achievements?

The three highlights of my career are receiving a MacDowell Colony Residency after receiving my graduate degree, creating an ongoing body of work, “Ancestors Known and Unknown” developed from a national exhibition, and receiving the 2021 Eminent Artist award from the Kressge Foundation.