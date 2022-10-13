Tamberlin Golden is committed to uplifting young Black women

Tamberlin Golden is the General Motors executive director, workforce strategy, office of diversity, equity and inclusion. Golden leads the global strategy connecting people and communities to transformational inclusive experiences involving the future of work, talent pathways, and intercultural competence in leadership.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

My emotional intelligence has served me well as an African American leader. It helps you get in touch with yourself, regulate your emotions, and to see clearly the impact you have on others and how others impact you. As a leader, you will meet many challenges, and leaning on my emotional intelligence has contributed to my success in navigating those challenges and cultivating relationships.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions, who would it be?

I would love to thank Rosa Parks for challenging the inequities of humans when she took her seat on the bus. Rosa Parks shared that “I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear; knowing what must be done does away with fear.” She also said that “You must never be fearful of what you are doing when it’s right.” Her example shapes how I lead, and how I make decisions and gives me the strength to press on in difficult situations. Most of all, it encourages me to be courageous to always stand up for what is right and to further drive equitable treatment given the work for equality isn’t done. We all owe her a debt of gratitude for providing this example of grace, poise, and conviction.

Why is it important to help young Black women?

Our history serves to remind us of how far we’ve come and how far we have to go. We have a responsibility to help propel the progress of our young Black women by reaching back and arming them with knowledge and experience that will lighten their load and accelerate their progress. There is no reason for them to not reap the benefits of our experience. We have to help shape a bright future for the generations to come by grooming the future and propelling them forward.















