YSL Beauty taps Lil Nas X as their newest US ambassador

Yves Saint Laurent Beautè announced Grammy award-winning artist Lil Nas X as their newest U.S. ambassador for their beauty brand. The rapper will be featured in new content for YSL, where he will promote their latest products like the Lash Cash Mascara and the men’s cologne, Y. With a long list of accomplishments, including this newest endeavor, Lil Nas X continues to showcase his cross-market appeal in music, fashion and lifestyles.

This wouldn’t be the first time the beauty brand partnered with significant faces of the LGBTQ+ community. Along with Lil Nas X, stars like Barbie Ferriera, Indya Moore, and Troye Sivan joined the YSL team before this launch to represent the next big thing in beauty. YSL shared in a press release that this campaign is a “transformative power of beauty, inspiring independent self-expression for individuals and communities driven to change the world.” The “Old Town Road” singer thanked YSL for embracing him and his campiness.

“It’s been a lot of fun working on this campaign with YSL Beautè. They’re such an iconic brand, and I’m happy to be a part of something so unique and groundbreaking,” Lil Nas X said in a statement. The collaboration will also feature an unreleased track from Nas X that will be announced at a later date.

YSL has already released photos from their newest collaboration where the artist can be seen showing off YSL products with a leather outfit to complement his matte black nails. The images depict different angles to show off his makeup – YSL lipstick and eyeshadow products.

So Lil Nas X can add modeling to that list of achievements. The artist is very versatile, and this campaign proves just that.