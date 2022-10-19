Comerica executive Christine Moore is a master communicator

Christine Moore is executive vice president and general auditor for Comerica Bank. She is a member of Comerica’s management executive committee and is responsible for the strategy, direction, and overseeing of internal audits and asset quality review. Moore is also responsible for establishing and maintaining effective communications and working relationships with external auditors, regulatory examiners, and senior and executive management.

What are your responsibilities -and why did you select this career path?

My career is as an auditor and accountant. I selected this career because I liked business but also wanted to focus on a specialized part of the field. I have the opportunity to work with the executive management team across the organization. As an auditor, you need to understand the organization, the various processes, the environment in which the company functions, and the external and internal risks and strategies. I love being an auditor because I have a full view of the company, as well as make recommendations to make the company stronger.

What do you consider your superpowers to be?

The ability to work with various personalities, backgrounds, and views. Collaboration and communication are also my superpowers.

Why should more experienced Black women reach back and help younger women of color?

It is important for experienced Black women to be supporters, educators, sponsors, mentors, and cheerleaders for younger women so that the next generation can continue to grow and attain higher achievements in their lives, in their homes, personal life, and fields of their choice.





