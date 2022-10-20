What being true to Atlanta means to Hawks exec Andrea Carter

Andrea Carter remains passionate about her role in the Atlanta Hawks‘ organization. Carter, currently the franchise’s vice president of corporate social responsibility, was on hand for the team’s community kick-off pep rally at the William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta on Oct. 17.

After the event, Carter spoke to rolling out about the team’s dedication to serving the community.

What was the pep rally that opened this season like?

The pep rally was great. It was high energy. Lots of happy kids. We were … at William Walker Recreation Center in partnership with State Farm, and we really [got] starting the city and the community excited about our opening night.

What does it do for your spirit when you see the kids so excited and energetic at the event?

It was lots of high energy today. One of the commitments we made with the Hawks and State Farm is that we wouldn’t just come here one time. We will continue to come back with additional programming. So today, to see the smiles on the kids’ faces, the high energy, the activities – it was great. We had Clint Capela, Harry The Hawk, and dancers. Everything that you would see in a Hawks home game, we brought to William Walker Recreation Center.

Speaking of Clint, how has he been getting involved with Atlanta these past couple of years?

Clint has really embraced the city of Atlanta, and really epitomizes what it means to be true to the city. You saw that with his commitment to coming out and being with the young people. He was swag surfing, he was playing basketball. He was doing all of the things that we were out there to. At the core of that was fun.

What does being true to Atlanta mean?

Being true to Atlanta really means giving back to these communities where our fans live, work and play. While we can’t control what happens on the court, we definitely can control what happens in the community.

What are you looking forward to most this season?

What I’m looking forward to most this NBA season are lots of W’s from the Hawks. I’m excited about our new players that have joined the team. I’m excited about our continued commitment to do good in the community in partnership with State Farm.