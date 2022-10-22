Celebrities power the Cleo TV premiere of ‘What’s Cooking? Atlanta’

The Black-owned Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen and Bar in West Midtown was on swoll with celebrities, media and social media influencers for the premiere of CLEO TV’s “What’s Cooking? Atlanta.”

The second floor of this creole-centered eatery was bursting at the seams as “What’s Cooking? Atlanta” star Pretty Vee partied it up with co-star Willie Moore Jr., singers Teyana Taylor and Tamar Braxton, Jacob Latimore, Kendal Kyndall, Pleasure P, Kamillion, Jacquees, Karlie Redd, and restaurant owners Juan and Gee Smalls.

Virgil’s restaurant was jumping with the sounds provided by celebrity DJ Toni K. “What’s Cooking? Atlanta” airs every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST on CLEO TV.

Pretty Vee, aka Vena Excell, heads the culinary show as the Jamaican-American comedian, host, actress, brand ambassador, and internet personality who is best known for her videos on Instagram. The show highlights an interesting mix of culinary talent. The format will spotlight chefs and restaurants in Atlanta by making their signature dishes and sharing their backstories.

Pretty Vee promises that her show will keep CLEO TV popping with a litany of Black chefs and eateries that will be showcased.

“Fun, food and conversations,” she exclaimed.”We’re going around showcasing all the black-owned businesses and restaurants. And it’s going to be lit.”