Stacey Abrams holds sign on stage as Latto raps about Roe v. Wade (photos)

Stacey Abrams has hit the campaign trail hard in the midst of early voting. The Democratic candidate for Governor in Georgia, Abrams has had an interview with Oprah, a Kerry Washington-led rally in Stone Mountain and visited Word of Faith Family Cathedral in Austell on the morning of Oct. 23. Perhaps her most shocking appearance, however, was at Latto’s opening set of the Lizzo show at State Farm Arena on Oct. 22.

The crowd erupted when Abrams walked on stage with a “My Body, My Choice” sign as Latto performed “P——,” an anthem the rapper released weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I’m not going to interrupt your fun, I just want to remind you that if you believe that if it’s my body, it’s my choice, I need your vote,” Abrams said on stage. “You’ve got to show up. This is our time. This is our choice. And this is our year. I need your big energy, let’s get it done.

Latto’s opening set ended with “It’s Givin,” “B—- from the Souf, “Big Energy” and “Sunshine.” The proud Clayton County native gave the arena crowd a message before she exited the stage.

”If you have a dream, m———in’ chase it,” she said, received with another rousing ovation and the historic “ATL, H—!” chants.

If elected, Abrams becomes the first Black female Governor in American history. Early voting in Georgia continues in select polling locations until Nov. 4. The general Election Day is on Nov. 8.