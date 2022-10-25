Adidas cut ties with Kanye following anti-Semitic comments

On Oct. 25, Adidas officially ended its partnership with Ye West.

In a statement, the sports brand said “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s value of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

West has made a number of antisemitic statements during this month, which included him saying “I can say antisemitic s— and Adidas can’t drop me” when talking about Jews as a guest on Drink Champs. He also threatened to go “Death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” on Twitter, and shortly after the social media app suspended his account.

West and Adidas began their partnership in 2013 after he left a collaboration with Nike. He deepened his relationship with the brand in 2016 to manufacture and distribute items from his Yeezy clothing line.

Balenciaga and Vogue are also the latest fashion companies to cut ties with the rapper and designer and on Oct. 24, talent agency CAA ended their relationship with West due to his antisemitic comments.