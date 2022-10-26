Drake forces his look-alike to change his name

Drake is tired of his look-alike gaining clout from his name, so he took action.

Izzy Drake, who has gained much attention over the past year by impersonating the rapper, posted a legal warning he received from Drake’s OVO Sound label.

The letter stated, “This letter serves as notice of your unauthorized use of the trademark, “OVO” to promote your brand and likeness, as well as your unauthorized fabrication of media which is Per Se damaging and defamatory to our brand. Your conducted actions are unwarranted, unwelcome, and inacceptable.”

The notice says that Izzy has to provide “written assurance within 7 days that you will cease and desist from making any further factually untrue statements involving OVO Sound and/or Drake, and that you will no longer fabricate media that portrays that aforementioned Trademarks.”

Izzy didn’t challenge the request, and in the caption, he shouted-out Drake for his birthday and decided to change his name. “Happy birthday to the greatest artist in history and my biggest inspiration,” Izzy wrote. “I got this cease and desist letter from OVO couple days ago and as a respectful b-day gift to @champagnepapi I changed my name from IzzyyDrake to Izzyyfamous.”