Coco Jones setting example for Black girls to look up to

Coco Jones — best known as the character Hillary in the Peacock TV series “Belair” — is bringing a fresh new voice to the music game. Many know her as an actress (Disney Channel’s “Let It Shine”), but she made it clear at her private listening party, hosted at Street Execs Studios, that she is a multifaceted artist.

Not only was she featured on Babyface’s album, Girls Night Out, but she also received five million streams with her “Caliber” music video. The music video ended up receiving a nomination for Best New Artist at the BET Soul Train Awards.

Her latest single and music video to “ICU” will have you reminiscing over a past relationship or wanting that old love back. Many people have claimed that real R&B is making a come back and Jones proves that genre is stronger than ever. Her new EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, is scheduled to be released on Nov. 4.

When it comes to your studio process, do you write in the studio or pre-write?

The more comfortable I get with producers the more I’m like, “here’s a voice note sorry it’s 3 am. Can we build something to this? Talk to you tomorrow.” I just through curve balls because I hear things in my head and I’m like, “dang this can be dope but I need collaborative producers and writers to help me make that real.” But it either starts like that or it starts in the studio. Most times when we’re inspired by a track or a concept, we will end up talking which leads to something we build around the subject matter.

What advice do you have for little girls who look up to you and want to walk in your shoes?

I would say you have to love this because sometimes it’s not going to love you back. That should never be enough for you to walk away. I would also say, to find other places to place your value. Like you and God are going to be the most consistent thing. These opportunities and these people who tell you one thing and mean another is going to come and go. You have to find some consistency in yourself that way those things don’t hurt you as much. They are going to hurt a little bit though but everything worth something comes with a price.