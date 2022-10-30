Rick Ross shows off $1.5M watch delivered by armored truck (video)

The gates of Rick Ross’ mammoth mansion in suburban Atlanta open up and an armored car and security guard with a bulletproof vest enter to hand-deliver a million-dollar watch.

Ross, born William Leonard Roberts, 42, shared the video of the delivery of the pricey accouterment, which is reportedly worth $1.5 million.

The video begins with the Maybach Music boss asking the security guard who was also armed with several weapons,”Oh, this armored delivery huh? This is how you doing it huh?”

To which the security person responds:

“Yes sir, we gotta make sure the goods are safe.”

As you see in the video, Ricky Rozay gives his fans a partial tour of the front of Evander Holyfield’s former home, now called The Promise Land Estates, where another security guard unloads the jewelry.

Ross then shows off the Mystery Tourbillion from jeweler Jacob & Co. that the mogul frequently patronizes.

This is part of Ross’ “big boss brand” moves he’s been making lately. Fans are already aware of the “Aston Martin Music” rapper’s acquisition of the Wingstop businesses. Rozay is also constructing a museum for his extensive car fleet back. And he told his followers that he has entered a hemp partnership that will launch a line of hemp cigarettes, smoking papers, and nicotine tobacco alternatives.