Lamar Odom reveals how he got his Lakers championship rings back

Before Lamar Odom’s hardships in his life, he was a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, when times got rough, he pawned off his rings to help pay medical bills after his drug overdose in 2016.

In 2020, they were sold at an auction for $36,000 and $78,000.

On the debut episode of “On The LO” podcast on “TMZ,” Odom spoke about the time he received his rings back from a Lakers fan.

“When I came out of the coma, I checked my bank account, and my s— was at double zero,” Odom said. “I panicked. Then I went to a Lakers game, and they hooked me up with some good tickets.”

“I get there and I see this guy that used to sit right by us. He says ‘Yo, Lamar. I bought your rings.’ I pulled up on him and he gave me my s— back for nothing.”

Odom was a key part of the Lakers teams that won back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010, serving as the sixth man off the bench and providing the team with a much-needed boost.

After Odom left the Lakers, he played for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers, where things did not go well for him as his productivity on the court dropped. Toward the end of his career, Odom was in the news for his divorce from Khloe Kardashian and multiple health issues due to drug abuse.