Lamar Odom gets tattoo of Kobe Bryant after ‘vivid’ dreams about him (photo)

Former NBA All-Star Lamar Odom had an elaborate tattoo of the late, legendary Kobe Bryant inked on his neck after the troubled former athlete had very “vivid” dreams about his ex-teammate.

Odom, who won an NBA championship with Bryant in 2010, said he got tats of the Black Mamba after because the visions while sleeping about Bryant were extremely evocative and caused a visceral reaction from Odom.

“It’s just his face. It’s on my neck,” Odom told Page Six about where he placed the tattoo. “When I was in the CBB house I dreamed [of] him four or five times. They were really vivid and easy to remember because he was talking to me in the dreams. He just looked back to me and said, ‘LO, the afterlife ain’t what people make it up to be,’ and I just kinda woke up.”

The former husband of Khloe Kardashian said he awoke “stunned and shocked,” and filled with emotions stirring inside of him. But he hastened to add that those visions he had of Bryant “could mean a lot of things.”

“It could’ve meant that he misses his people, misses his daughters,” he said. “Could’ve meant maybe his job wasn’t finished yet. I woke up really emotional after that.”

Back in January 2022, the lanky, 6-foot-10 Odom commemorated the two-year anniversary of Bryant’s death by posting a montage of Bryant images on Instagram to show much the icon meant to him.

“Not a day goes by without thinking of you my brother @kobybryant,” he wrote. “To @vanessabryant and the family, I love you all! I have been taking on everyday with the #mambamentality and it has helped me remain focused and accomplish different goals I have set for myself. Bean showed me what greatness takes! So I am taking it!”

Check out the tattoo below: