Sherri Shepherd fat-shamed on her own show, angering staff members

Staffers are reportedly upset that veteran actress Marlo Thomas “fat-shamed” Sherri Shepherd on her own show – and on live TV at that.

Thomas, who is known for the popular television show That Girl (1966 -1971), was visiting the “Sherri” show to promote her upcoming film, Magical Christmas Village.

However, the 84-year-old producer and author stunned Shepherd’s production staff she evoked memories of when she and Shepherd’s paths intersected back in the day, according to Page Six.

“I interviewed you for my AOL show [‘Monday’s with Marlo’],” she recalled on the “Sherri” show adding, “and you used to be a big woman!”

Thomas then put her arms out in front of her belly to signal how big Shepherd used to be and also blew out her cheeks to demonstrate Shepherd’s former wide girth.

Shepherd laughed off the awkward moment by laughing and putting her arm around Thomas. Afterward, Thomas tried to mop up that mess by complimenting Shepherd.

“You’ve lost a lot of weight, but you’ve still got the boobies! That’s good,” she said.

Shepherd, a comedian and actress who has co-hosted on “The View” and “Dish Nation,” indicated she “lost like 35 pounds.”

Meanwhile, the “Sherri” staffers were not amused.

“Sherri was a good sport, but people [at the show] are very protective of her,” Page Six reports.

“People were not happy that she fat shamed her on national TV. It was a like a slap in the face,” the source told the newspaper, adding that they were “very vocal” about that moment.

Shepherd took it all in stride. When one person tweeted, “At least you know @MarloThomas keeps it real … lmao I almost fell out my chair laughing,” Shepherd responded with, “You never know what’s gonna happen on #Sherri!”

A second Twitter user surmised that Thomas “just acted like those elders in the Black church. Just saying stuff that would offend if she were your peer, but you roll with it ’cause she’s an elder! You can say whatever you want after 84 trips around the sun.”

Shepherd responded to the tweet with laughing emojis.