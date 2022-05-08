Wendy Williams won’t watch Sherri Shepherd’s show, and she responds (video)

Wendy Williams made it unequivocally clear that she will not be watching the woman picked to replace her on her show, Sherri Shepherd.

The morning talk show maven was interviewed by Fat Joe for his 5 million Instagram followers. Of course, the conversation steered towards her quest to return to the ultra-popular “Wendy Williams Show” after a nearly yearlong moratorium due to a plethora of mental and physical ailments.

“Yes, I do! I wish I was there right now to talk about it, and talk about it with you,” Williams told the rap legend. “But, you know what? They already put people there like you. You guys are already in position. I’m glad I’m able to talk about when I come back.”

Sherri Shepherd, who began her talk show career with “The View,” had been pegged by producers to replace Williams when it became apparent that she may never return.

While William said she liked Shepherd, she said she won’t be watching.

I [like] her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s gonna be doing and that’s really not my thing. Ummm, you know? You know what I’m saying? Anyway.

It didn’t take long for Shepherd to respond via an IG video where Shepherd expressed concern and asked for prayers.

She’s [Wendy Williams] not well. So, it’s just a lot going on in Wendy’s life. This when you need your friends. You need your family. You need people who love you,” Shepherd said.

“So, all I can do over here is pray for Wendy.”

Williams has plenty of supporters to make her comeback as fans remarked in the comments section of Fat Joe’s IG page.

“Let’s be real nobody can do it like Wendy,” one fan said, while another said: “I love messy Wendy. I’m sorry 😂 no one compares.”

A third fan remarked that “Wendy needs to come back. TV or even podcast would be lit.”

Check out Shepherd’s response to Williams’ shade below: