White student arrested for assaulting and calling Black student racial slur

A White student at the University of Kentucky was arrested on the morning of Nov. 6 for a physical and verbal assault against another student at the college.

Sophia Rosing was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault. She was being held on a $10,000 bond at the Fayetteville County Detention Center.

A video went viral that showed Rowing trying to attack Kylah Spring as she was restraining the intoxicated student. Rowing then says to Spring “you’re a n—–, and you’re a b—-” multiple times.

University of Kentucky student, Sophia Rosing has been arrested after video shows her physically and verbally assaulting Kylah Spring. Rosing facing several criminal charges, including two counts of assault, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. Full video below! pic.twitter.com/8DnTtgcaUn — Doc Louallen (@LouallenDoc) November 6, 2022

Spring went to social media to explain the situation and what happened. Spring says that she is a desk clerk at the University of Kentucky, and saw Rowing stumble across the hallway and started talking to the elevator.

“It is a part of our job that if we see a student that’s very drunk to call an RA to be able to write up a report or make sure the students gets where they need to be,” Spring said in the video.

University of Kentucky student Kylah Spring shares what happened with racist University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing #AntiBlackRacism pic.twitter.com/g8ig6DpOTQ — Breakingtrendsnews (@Breakingtrends1) November 6, 2022

Spring then describes the confrontation between her and Rowing.

“I reach my head out of the desk area and I asked the girl was sheOK,” Spring said. “She continues to look at me and she starts calling me a n—–. She bit me along my arm. She punched me in my face.”