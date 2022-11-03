Rachel Angel launches app to aid students in finding employment

Rachel Angel, Pharm. D. is tackling the unemployment issue for young adults through an app she developed called Peerro. The app offers opportunities that most people would not normally have access to.

As a partner of Indeed and ZipRecruiter, Peerro is communicating a message that is different from other job platforms. Angel encourages people to use the app who are looking for solid careers.

How is Peerro different from LinkedIn and Indeed?

First off, Indeed and ZipRecruiter are partners of ours. So we do provide opportunities through our application to them as well. The difference is that we are presenting information that they are not necessarily presenting to this target group. This effort that we are taking is big. I know people probably don’t realize how much effort goes into trying to establish an internship with somebody that might be a public figure or might be involved in certain in-demand things. It’s very challenging to provide those. We are working on it and we are continuing to try to provide that information and provide opportunities that no one else is providing to our youth today. We have something coming up soon with Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper where we are providing a potential trip to Africa to enjoy the concert that will be going on out there.

What inspired you to create this app?

When I was 16, I lived on my own. My mom was in North Carolina and my dad was in New York. They both were college-educated but for circumstances too long to get into, I was living on my own at 16 years old. In doing that, I wanted to pursue something stable, so I became a pharmacist. The only reason I became a pharmacist is that I wanted to make over $100,000 a year and then I wanted to take that money and invest it in something. By the time I was 23, I had this degree and now I’m making $100,000 a year, I’m looking around and I don’t see anyone like me that are doing the same things. It sucks because you want to go take a trip and the homies can’t go. So I wanted to figure out how to bring more people up and adopt that type of mentality. I wanted to do that on a large scale and creating technology around that was the best way to do that.