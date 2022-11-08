The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm donate $50K in scholarships on Divine 9 Night

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm partnered to donate $50,000 in scholarships to the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Atlanta. The announcement came on the team’s Divine 9 Night, during which historic Black sororities and fraternities were celebrated and recognized.

At the game on Nov. 5, Jamal Grooms, president of the Greater Atlanta Chapter of the Pan Hellenic Council, Tyrone Smith, State Farm vice president operations, and Camye Mackey, Atlanta Hawks diversity and inclusion officer, all spoke to rolling out about the donation.

What has Divine 9 Night been like?

Camye Mackey: Divine 9 Night here at the Atlanta Hawks is such a special night for us because it’s the time we can really amplify and highlight the amazing work that our Divine 9 organizations [do]. The work they’re doing in the community provides resources and support in numerous ways.

How does it feel to be able to provide financial assistance for college students?

Tyrone Smith: Part of State Farm’s mission is to help people recover from the unexpected, realize their dreams and manage the risks of everyday life. For us to have the opportunity to partner with the Atlanta Hawks to help provide gap scholarships to individuals in need that are part of the Divine 9 is an excellent opportunity for us and really a win-win.

How did this partnership come together?

Jamal Grooms: We have been in discussions about this partnership, and we made it come to light. I am humbled and grateful to God that we could come together, and the Hawks and State Farm would bless us with a scholarship that will now fund our scholarship program at the National Hellenic Council of Greater Atlanta.