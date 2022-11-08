Takeoff’s funeral to be held at State Farm Arena

The funeral arrangements are set for beloved rapper Takeoff.

Takeoff’s homegoing services will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which is the home of the Atlanta Hawks. The venue was chosen because the facility can seat more than 20,000 people.

The funeral will take place on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. and will be officiated by Rev. Jesse Cuney III of New Mercies Christian Church. Curney said Takeoff, who was born Kirshnik Ball, had been a member of his church since the rapper was a kid.

“I was really sad to hear the news,” Curney said in a statement obtained by “TMZ.” “Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

A multiplicity of celebrities has paid tributes since Takeoff was shot to death on Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, at about 2:30 a.m. following a dice game at a private birthday party in downtown Houston. The Atlanta Falcons also honored the fallen emcee and quiet member of Migos before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Authorities in Houston are still looking for the shooter responsible for the homicide.

In related news, Takeoff’s fourth-grade teacher told the media that she had no idea that the rapper was famous until he had passed. But she distinctly remembered his unique name – Kirshnik Khari Ball – once she heard it on the local Atlanta news stations.