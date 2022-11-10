Report: 84 percent of Black men in Georgia voted for Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams came up short in the Georgia Governor’s race against Brian Kemp, but not due to a lack of support from Black men.

Abrams received 1,809,516 votes, which accounted for 45.8 percent of Georgia ballots cast through 99 percent, according to NBC News. Out of all the Black men who voted, 84 percent of the voters in that demographic voted for Abrams.

Going into Election Day, Abrams trailed Kemp and one of the reasons Abrams cited for Kemp’s lead on MSNBC was that Black men were being misinformed. Keisha Lance Bottoms also went on the network and agreed with Abrams’ claim. Throughout her second run at becoming Georgia’s governor, Abrams fought against claims she hasn’t prioritized Black men. It was an issue she heavily focused on is a town hall discussion with Charlamagne Tha God and 21 Savage.

“According to exit polls, Abrams had more support from Black men than Dems had nationwide,” writer Michael Harriot tweeted. “In fact, if every single Black male Kemp voter had voted for Abrams instead, she still would’ve lost. Turns out, the ‘Black male voter problem’ was a lie.”

Following her loss, Abrams assured her supporters her work was not done. She also quoted 2 Corinthians 4:8.

“We are perplexed, but not in despair,” Abrams said. “Cast down, but not destroyed.”