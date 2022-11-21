DJ E-Clazz explains why he loves music as he orchestrates smooth playlist

DJ E-Clazz is living in his purpose. The music maestro was on the ones and twos during the rolling out and Toyota “Need A Nudge” event on Nov. 17 in Midtown Atlanta.

During his set as he played Alicia Myers’ “I Want To Thank You,” DJ E-Clazz spoke to rolling out about his career and love of music.

How has the audience’s response been so far tonight?

I’m enjoying the vibe. [Shout-out to] rollingout.com [and] Toyota Need A Nudge, E-Clazz up in here doing my thing. Doing what I do like I do for TV, man. I’m loving the crowd, loving the energy. Positive vibes, Atlanta, Georgia, man, we’re having a great time.

What are you playing right now?

Right now, I’m going old school, a little old school. For all the hottest old-school ’80s joints. I’m going to leave there, and we going to play some ’90s, some Afrobeats, some New Jack Swing, we’re going to play everything tonight, baby.

[Kool & The Gang’s “Ladies Night” starts to play.]

You hear that? That’s already my main day mix for the party.

When did you first get interested in deejaying?

I’ve been deejaying for a long time. I started out in 2000. It’s 2022, and I’m still getting calls for gigs, so I must be doing something right.

Where can people find you on social media?

You can find me on all platforms at DJ E-Clazz.