Arrest warrant issued: Did friend of Shanquella Robinson kill her?

After a week of intense speculation and anxious waiting by the family, Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant in the death of Shanquella Robinson.

A Mexican prosecutor made the announcement that one of the so-called friends has been identified as being responsible for Robinson’s homicide, according to ABC News. The authorities have not yet identified who this person is.

Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, explained to the news station that the “friend” of Robinson “who is the direct aggressor” is going to be charged with a crime called “femicide.”

BREAKING: Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a friend of #ShanquellaRobinson in the femicide investigation @wsoctv https://t.co/FPDnkLS5sL — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 24, 2022

WSOC-TV reports that Michael Lettieri, a legal pundit in Mexico, stated that authorities are often required to open investigations as femicide when a woman is killed in their country.

Robinson died suddenly on Oct. 29, 2022, on the second day of her vacation trip to Cabo San Lucas with several acquaintances. The so-called friends later told Robinson’s mother that she died of alcohol poisoning. However, the autopsy told a radically different story as the medical examiner listed Robinson’s death as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.”

ABC informed Robinson’s mom on Wednesday evening that an arrest warrant had been issued in the case.

“I feel so good, that’s a good feeling,” Sallamondra Robinson told the station. “That’s what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable and arrested. I just can’t wait for justice to be served.”