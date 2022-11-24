Usher reveals what he’s most thankful for this holiday season

Music legend Usher has a lot to be grateful for. Arguably, one of the greatest R&B artists ever, and the man who gave Justin Bieber a chance to shine on a mainstream level, the 44-year-old is now at a stage of his life where he’s pleased to give back.

On Nov. 23 in Sandy Springs, Georgia, Usher partnered with HUNGRY and Sunfare to provide 1,500 healthy meals for local women in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

There was one thing Usher kept bringing up in his five-minute presser with media members during the event, however.

“[I’m thankful for] each other,” Usher said. “Though our history around Thanksgiving is very specific, we chose to come together as people who care for others. We’ve been blessed, and we ought to be a blessing to someone else.

“That’s what I have to be thankful for. More than anything, my kids are here to be able to keep this tradition going with them.”

Usher said he’s been working with Sunfare, a company that provides personalized healthy meals, for years now, dating back to his days in California.