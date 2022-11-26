Porsha Williams-Guobadia is married in bridal gown made by Black-owned brand

Porsha Williams is officially married to Simon Guobadia now making her Porsha Williams-Guobadia. Pictures of the newlyweds were posted announcing the union in beautiful clothing representing the culture of the Kingdom of Benin which is located in southwestern Nigeria.

Porsha is married!!! pic.twitter.com/H5E71eGXnn — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) November 26, 2022

Williams-Guobadia’s beautiful garment can be described as a velvet red mermaid gown with a bold feathered trumpet that accentuated her curves and left a lasting impression. The Black-owned brand – La’kimmy Fashion – designed the dress and specializes in luxury bridal wear. Mrs. Guobadia wore a white Benin traditional outfit styled by Jeremiah Ogbodo.

The couple gave royal vibes as the two seem to be in complete awe of each other. Although this is not the first marriage for either party, it seems to be a lasting union built on genuine love.

I didn’t think Porsha was serious about marrying Simon pic.twitter.com/sZWVgjZBNf — 𝒞. 🦋 (@iamcedrica) November 26, 2022

Leading up to the wedding, the couple sparked different conversations on social media. After announcing the two were dating and later engaged, some questioned the true intentions of each party since Simon once was married to “RHOA” co-star Falynn Pina.

Congrats to Porsha and Simon

FOR BETTER OR WORSE, RICHER OR POOR OR IN HER CASE RICHER 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/39kXlZAIKb — PrintsByPrynce 👕 (@phyllthaprynce) November 26, 2022

The way in which the relationship evolved had people questioning if Porsha and Simon had something going on prior to his split with his wife Falynn. Despite the controversy, Falynn seems to have moved on to her fiancé Jaylan Banks.

Now the newlyweds can start a new chapter in their lives and show that their love is true.