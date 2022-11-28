1 killed, multiple injured in basketball court shooting at Florida A&M

A shooting at Florida A&M on Nov. 27 left one dead and four injured. The shooting occurred at an outdoor basketball court around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

An adult male died as a result of the violent act. Tallahassee Democrat reporter Christopher Cann reported a 16-year-old boy was also injured along with three other adult males, whose conditions range from minor to serious.

“Based on initial reports, it appears none of the victims are FAMU students,” FAMU Media Contact Andrew J. Skerritt wrote in an official statement.

According to Tallashassee Police, a suspect walked toward the courts and began shooting into the crowd. Multiple games were played on multiple courts as people were watching the games. Police spokesperson Alicia Hill told the local outlet more than a dozen shots were fired into the crowd.

A suspect has not been named and the police have not given a suspect description yet.

“I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the university,” FAMU president Larry Robinson said in the school’s statement. “The safety and security of our students, and the campus is the highest priority. Our Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

The investigation remains active, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available, according to the statement.