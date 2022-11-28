12-year-old boy shot and killed at Atlantic Station in Atlanta

The grandmother of slain pre-teen Zyion Charles said she has long gotten tired of prayer vigils and releasing balloons due to homicides in Atlanta.

Sandra Durden’s grandson, Zyion, 12, was shot and killed on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, just outside the Atlantic Station shopping center in Atlanta after he and his friends got into a dispute.

According to WSBTV, Zyion and his friends were hanging out at Atlantic Station when he and his friends were kicked out of the shopping and entertainment district after reportedly causing a ruckus.

Durden told the television station that Zyion did not own a gun but happened to be in proximity to the friends who were arguing when shots rang out and he was struck.

On Sunday evening, the family and friends held a vigil near the place where Zyion, a seventh grader, lost his life. It came just one month before Christmas when he was set to get an iPhone 13 from Durden as a reward for going to school every day.

The Atlanta Police Department said Zyion’s crew got into a dispute shortly after they were ordered out of Atlantic Station after violating the curfew.

“Everyone involved yesterday was a teenager and we recovered three handguns from this location. Handguns in the wrong hands lead to tragedy,” Chief of Police Darin Schierbaum said.

“You could never imagine a 12-year-old losing his life,” Durden added.

Listen to the full report below: