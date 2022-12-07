A Black father didn’t come home with 1 of his children, now he’s in jail

On Dec. 5, a man was arrested on murder charges after his 1-year-old daughter, Leliana Dream Burley, was found dead in the Los Angeles River.

The father was identified as 22-year-old Jayveyon Burley and was booked into the Inglewood Police Department.

On the evening of Dec. 4, the girl’s grandmother called police when Burley returned home with only one of his two children after picking them up from their mother’s house.

Police searched for the missing child, and on Dec. 5 found her body in the Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge.

Lynisha Hull, Leliana’s mother, told “Eyewitness News” that her daughter was “murdered by her father” and that he “threw her off the bridge.”

“He came to my home to pick up my kids,” Hull said. “He was angry at the time, but normal though. He was normal. He didn’t look like was panicked at the time at all.”