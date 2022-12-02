Suspect arrested in killing of Migos rapper Takeoff

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced at a news conference on Friday, Dec. 2 that Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested on Dec. 1 and charged with murder in the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

Cameron Joshua, 22, was arrested last month and charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon, the chief said.

Takeoff, 28, who was born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot multiple times and killed on Nov. 1, 2022, following a private birthday bash on Halloween. An argument erupted between a group of men outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston before the fatal shots rang out.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.