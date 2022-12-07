Sheryl Lee Ralph and Black Twitter chime in on Sen. Warnock’s reelection

Senator Raphael Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in Senate race
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Photo credit: Jeandra LeBeauf for rolling out)

The Georgia elections runoff has concluded and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has officially defeated his opponent in the race, Herschel Walker. Although the Senate race was close most of the evening, Cobb, Dekalb, and Fulton County were the counties that delivered the win for Sen. Warnock who will serve six years in the office. According to MSNBC, this will make him the first African American senator in Georgia and also the first to serve a full term.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was one of the first to share the news on Twitter where she thanked Georgians and also proceeded to briefly sing “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles. Many Georgia natives and people all over the country also chimed in to share their thoughts on the runoff election.


Of course, most were overjoyed at the news of Sen. Warnock being re-elected, but some people were concerned about how Walker was able to get as many votes as he did. Throughout the political campaign and midterm election, Walker showed many times why he may not be the most qualified to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate. On the bright side, he accepted the defeat with dignity and told Georgia citizens to “keep dreaming and believe in our elected officials.”

Sen. Warnock soon after gave his official victory speech and announced how he won’t stop working for the people. Most importantly, he thanked the state of Georgia and encouraged citizens to “keep the faith.”


0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x