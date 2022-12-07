Sheryl Lee Ralph and Black Twitter chime in on Sen. Warnock’s reelection

The Georgia elections runoff has concluded and incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock has officially defeated his opponent in the race, Herschel Walker. Although the Senate race was close most of the evening, Cobb, Dekalb, and Fulton County were the counties that delivered the win for Sen. Warnock who will serve six years in the office. According to MSNBC, this will make him the first African American senator in Georgia and also the first to serve a full term.

Cobb,DeKalb and Fulton county dropping their ballots off to save the day #GArunoff pic.twitter.com/KHqyPS99zi — ♡Danimals❤ (@Dani_19_93) December 7, 2022

Thank you GA! pic.twitter.com/ki02puXeV9 — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) December 7, 2022

Sheryl Lee Ralph was one of the first to share the news on Twitter where she thanked Georgians and also proceeded to briefly sing “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles. Many Georgia natives and people all over the country also chimed in to share their thoughts on the runoff election.

brief sigh of relief, but i have to do more. one of the most unqualified candidates for a leadership position i’ve ever seen garnered 1.7M votes and CONTENDED. what we’re seeing in d.c. and across the country is not okay… and it’s never been. i have to do more. #GArunoff — Emmett Johnson (@emmett_j) December 7, 2022

This is embarrassing to see the race this close. I’m convinced it should be a requirement that all political candidates pass a civics test to even be on a ballot #GArunoff — Ziggy Blackwell (@ZiggyBlackwell) December 7, 2022

Of course, most were overjoyed at the news of Sen. Warnock being re-elected, but some people were concerned about how Walker was able to get as many votes as he did. Throughout the political campaign and midterm election, Walker showed many times why he may not be the most qualified to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate. On the bright side, he accepted the defeat with dignity and told Georgia citizens to “keep dreaming and believe in our elected officials.”

Sen. Warnock soon after gave his official victory speech and announced how he won’t stop working for the people. Most importantly, he thanked the state of Georgia and encouraged citizens to “keep the faith.”