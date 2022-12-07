T.J. Holmes allegedly cheated on his wife with multiple staffers at ABC

The T.J. Holmes-Amy Robach story about their alleged workplace entanglement continues to mushroom into a sordid situation at ABC and “Good Morning America,” according to media outlets.

In addition to cheating on his wife with “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach, the New York Post‘s Page Six column is reporting that Holmes also engaged in infidelity with another staffer by the name of Natasha Singh.

Singh, a producer at “GMA,” was married when she allegedly began a three-year extramarital affair with Holmes beginning in 2016. Singh has since divorced, and she replied to the newspaper with “no comment” when queried to authenticate the story. He is alleged to have had at least one other affair with a staffer who has not been named.



Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, reportedly discovered the affair in 2019 through emails, the publication states.

As rolling out reported previously, Holmes and Robach were exposed as two married people who engaged in a long-term affair with one another. They were photographed holding hands and canoodling in a bar in upstate New York as well as a bar in the city of New York.

When Holmes and Robach’s affair became national news, the president of ABC, which airs “GMA3,” decided to pull both parties off the air indefinitely until a decision can be made on how to proceed.

“T.J.’s cheating with ABC staffers was definitely one of the reasons why they were yanked off,” an inside source explained to the Post. “It has become a distraction.”

ABC declined to comment on the alleged affairs.

Neither Holmes nor Robach will be disciplined for their illicit affair because no company policy was violated, and they hold equal job positions at the company.