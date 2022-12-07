Takeoff’s mother and father fighting over rapper’s estate

Takeoff’s passing is apparently causing a rift between his family members over his earnings.

According to MediaTakeOut, a source said that Takeoff didn’t have a will when he died on Nov. 1. Under Georgia state law, his estate will go to his closest living relatives, and since he didn’t have any children, the estate will be going to his parents. Takeoff’s estimated net worth is $26 million.

The rapper’s parents are reportedly not on good terms, and he was raised by his mother, without the help of his father.

Shortly after his son’s death, Takeoff’s dad posted a message on Facebook that said “Kirsnick Khari Ball my first love out of my kids this is so hard please keep Titania Davenport [Treet] and me [Kenneth M Ball] and the entire family on both sides in your prayers doing our difficult time. No one know[s] the pain I’m feeling right now but with GOD I will find peace.”

Both parents believe that they should have the right to control Takeoff’s estate and distribute the assets as they see fit.