ABC launches full-scale probe of ‘GMA3’ host T.J. Holmes

After it had been reported that “Good Morning America 3” host T.J. Holmes allegedly engaged in affairs with multiple women at ABC, the company reportedly launched a full-scale probe.

ABC is investigating to determine if Holmes had a dalliance with any subordinates, which would be a violation of company policy, Page Six reports.

They’ve already determined that Holmes’ relationship with his GMA3 co-host Amy Robach did not rise to the level of a violation, the newspaper reported. However, his alleged extramarital affair with producer Natasha Singh is being looked into as well as the veracity of the report that Holmes had sexual relations with still another female staffer.

Robach and Holmes, who in the past double-dated with their spouses, split with their significant others back in August 2022. ABC was reportedly consternated when the pair showed up for work as a couple after the reports of their extramarital affair were made public. The two also made cryptic jokes about their ensuing week that did not go over well with some head honchos.

Because of the internal and external distractions, ABC decided to take Holmes and Robach off the air Monday, Dec. 5, for an indefinite period of time until the station decides how to proceed further.