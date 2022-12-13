23-year-old charged with fatally stabbing elderly woman in her home

A 23-year-old is now in custody after being accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman to death in her home in Buckhead, a tony neighborhood in Atlanta.

Eleanor Bowles was found dead in her garage at her home on Paces West Terrace.

Police believe Bowles was in her home on Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m. when Antonio Brown broke in and tried to steal her 2021 Lexus RS350. Police believe she interrupted the robbery, and that’s when Brown fatally stabbed her.

Investigators say Brown walked into the gated community, but it is unknown how he was able to get past security. Brown was spotted by a citizen who called the police, which led to his arrest.

Brown is charged with murder, aggravated battery, elder abuse, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, and hijacking a motor vehicle.