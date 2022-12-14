Tracy Green of Vontélle Eyewear wishes to compliment a diverse set of faces

Tracy Green is a New York native who grew up in Harlem, N.Y. and also lived in Queens, N.Y. After graduating with her bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in accounting from Morgan State University, she later obtained her Masters of Public Administration degree from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Before Green became the co-founder and CEO of Vontélle Eyewear, a Black women owned and operated luxury eyewear company; she was involved in funding procurements as a budget analyst for the New York City Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget. From that experience she now uses those skills to oversee the finance, social media, inventory, and shipping departments of her eyewear brand. She along with her co-founder Nancey Harris oversee each design.

The business idea was born after Green grew tired of seeing the same type of design for eyeglasses. Vontélle Eyewear is known for offering different sizes to compliment diverse faces, providing bespoke textiles and prints from the African Diaspora, and filling orders for prescriptions and customized lens including blue light blocker lenses.

Green has gone on to be featured in Network Journal’s “Top Forty Under 40 Achievers” and has also appeared in Black Enterprise.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

The skills or qualities that make me a unique female leader is that I’m influential, trustworthy and charismatic. Not only do you want the customers to believe and want your product, but you need your team to see your vision and want to be a part of it as well. As a female leader you balance daily business goals as well as emotions. I ensure that I get to know the whole person and match people to the work that needs to get done based on their skills or expertise. I then set company goals and then regularly discuss their assessments, opinions and status on meeting the goal(s). Therefore, the team is doing what they love and fully involved in attaining the goal.

What thoughtful or encouraging advice would you give to your younger self?

Don’t get upset or down if you don’t get it [whatever it is]. You may not get it the first time but it’s ok. Something better is waiting for you every time. That opportunity was not for you.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Women of color oversee children, households, offices, etc. Being in a leadership role is an extension of our daily lives. It’s important for others to see the grace and tenacity in which a woman of color can successfully make decisions to catapult a business or company. As a prior CFO, I made dozens of decisions daily and each one showcased my ability to manage relationships and steer a team to a common goal. Every company needs a woman of color if they want to be successful.