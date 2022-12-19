Bow Wow disputes Jermaine Dupri’s claims about ‘106 & Park’

BET’s “106 & Park” was one of the most popular shows when it was on television, attracting viewers worldwide.

During an interview on “The GAUDS Show” podcast, Jermaine Dupri put the word out that he was the reason the show was born.

” ‘106 & Park’ was created by me,” Dupri said. “I created the show for Bow Wow. I was watching MTV, and MTV had ‘TRL’ [Total Request Live]. And they were catering to NSYNC and they were catering to Backstreet Boys and anything White that was coming out that was pop.”

Later during the interview, Dupri talked about how he advocated for Bow Wow to host “106 & Park.”

“I called Stephen Hill and I said, ‘Yo, I got an artist, we need to make a show just like ‘TRL.’ And he said, ‘What’s the artist?’ And I said Bow Wow,” Dupri said. “Mind you, they wasn’t gonna put Bow Wow on ‘TRL’ like that because he was a rapper. He was a Black, little young boy rapping.”

Apparently, Dupri’s story wasn’t true, and on Dec. 18 Bow Wow called him out on Twitter about his story. Bow Wow co-hosted “106 & Park” from 2012 to 2014.

“JD aint [sic] create 106&Park stop the cap,” Bow Wow wrote. “Stephen hill Rick Ghrimes & all the great people in the BET OFFICE & staff created that show. All i did was capitalize off of what they created and made it mine. I would know… . I am mr 106! I would never take away from someones [sic] creativity.”

Bow Wow didn’t stop there, and continued to speak his truth.

We live in a weird time when telling the truth is being rude. Or keeping it a buck is disrespectful…. You cant be serious 🤣 — Bow Wow (@smoss) December 19, 2022