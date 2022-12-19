Romeo Miller claims his father Master P left him broke amid feud

The interfamilial warfare being waged on social media between rapper Romeo and his father Master P took fans by surprise because there was no indication that their relationship had deteriorated to such a degree.

Romeo, 33, followed the entertainment path that his father blazed in the 1990s, torched the No Limit Records founder, 52, over the fact that he believes Master P paid more attention to DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss, who took his own life on Dec. 13, over the mental welfare of his own children.

On Friday, Dec. 16, Romeo fired off on social media saying Master P did not pay enough attention to him and his siblings, especially his sister Tytyana Miller, who died in October 2022 from a drug overdose.

On Sunday, Romeo continued firing shots at his father in a poem titled “The Tree of Trauma.” He also said his father left him broke and failed to pay him while he was under his father’s tutelage.

“A poem, because poetry is one of the most powerful forms of therapy. Let’s educate and break these cycles together!” Romeo penned for his two million Instagram followers. “Your mental health is just like a muscle that needs to be built and treated. The next generation will grow stronger because of our truths and as a man of God, I know mine will one day too. ‘The Tree of Trauma.’”

After the second round of hostile fire, the patriarch finally clapped back at his son, saying Romeo is an entitled brat who has disrespected his father publicly.

HipHopDX transcribed the balance of Master P’s soliloquy on his IG story where he said Romeo needs to stop blaming his parents for his problems and to cease throwing stones at his own father.