O.J. Simpson shocks fathers as he denies this long-standing rumor

It seems like O.J. Simpson has been denying rumors for a long time, and he’s recently shutting down one claiming that he had an affair with Kris Jenner while she was married to Robert Kardashian.

During an interview on the “Full End” podcast, the former football player spoke his truth about the long-standing rumor.

“People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl,” Simpson said. “She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels.”

“The rumor ain’t true,” Simpson continued. “Not even nowhere close to being true. I never been attracted to her and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me. That was never the case.”

Simpson was then asked about the speculation that he is the biological father of Khloé Kardashian.

“No, no I’m not,” Simpson said. “The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true.”

Jenner has also denied having an affair with Simpson, and during an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she tried to persuade Khloé to take a paternity test.