Jewanna Gaither’s dedication to service is unrelenting

Community leadership is Jewanna Gaither’s specialty. The Fifth Third Bank Georgia regional executive marketing director uses the institution’s resources to assist the community she calls home.

Recently, Gaither spoke with rolling out more about her role and accomplishments.

What exactly is your role at Fifth Third Bank?

At the bank, for the last four years, [I] have served as the business resource group executive advisor and ensure all infinity groups’ voices are heard. One notable contribution to the organization is the piloting of internal social justice town halls and listening sessions in Georgia – a forum that did not exist before.

[I] also played a role in implementing the Fifth Third Bank neighborhood program where the Bank is partnering with Atlanta’s Grove Park community to invest $20 million and help with its revitalization efforts.

What were you doing prior to coming to Fifth Third Bank?

I served as the deputy press secretary for Mayor Kasim Reed. I was one of his trusted advisors and helped lead the media strategy for his administration and its initiatives.

What is your superpower?

The ability to connect businesses to nonprofit and help advance public-private partnerships in Georgia. From [my] work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta advocating for broader connectivity to Mac Comestics and the UPS Foundation, to [my] work with Kennesaw State University CARE, a nonprofit that works with the student population at risk of homelessness, where [I] connected them to Serta Mattress for in-kind donations. [I am] in the business of finding opportunities and making lasting connections.

What are other ways you serve the community?

I started a nonprofit named in honor of my late mother, Cathy’s Angels. Losing my mother to the fight of breast cancer, I’m working to ensure minority women experiencing health disparities receive the wraparound services and care they deserve.

What are some of your biggest accomplishments?

I’ve been awarded the Most Valuable Player by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta in 2022 for fundraising and community service efforts. I’ve also been named to Public Relations Society of America, Georgia Chapter’s 40 under 40 in 2020, and received the Blue and Gold Award from the Fort Valley State University Alumni Association in 2019.