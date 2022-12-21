MAC Cosmetics honors Whitney Houston with stunning new makeup collection

Recreate Nippy’s signature look with this exclusive MAC collection
Whitney Houston (Photo credit: Bang Media)

A limited-edition MAC Cosmetics collection inspired by the global icon Whitney Houston is available for all makeup lovers. This collaboration highlights her iconic style and beauty just in time for the release of her biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Nippy, Houston’s nickname, is used on many items, from lipstick to eye shadow palettes.

Nippy’s Shimmery Gold and Nippy’s Shimmery Cinnamon (Image source: Instagram – @maccosmetics)

This collection has four lipsticks and two lipglass (lipgloss) shades. The Nippy’s Shimmery Gold and Cinnamon pair perfectly with the lipstick for a glossy look. Nippy’s Moody Nude and Nippy’s Rose are more natural shades of lipstick, complementing a variety of skin tones. Nippy’s Fiesty Red and Sensual Red are intensely pigmented red-colored lipsticks for an evening or girls’ night out occasion.


Extra Diminish Skinfinish Blush (Image source: Instagram – @maccosmetics)

Nippy was known for her famous glow, and iconic blush looks. MAC released three blush powders to complement the singer’s signature look. Shades of Nippy’s Plum Rose and Nippy’s Pink Rose adds that extra pop of color to your makeup look. Top off blush with the Extra Diminish Skinfinish Blush for a bronzed look.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody is in theaters now.


