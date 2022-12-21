Defense witness gives testimony that backfires badly on Tory Lanez

One of the star witnesses for Tory Lanez’s defense in the criminal trial may have done more harm than good for the beleaguered rapper’s chances of getting exonerated.

The defense subpoenaed witness Sean Kelly who testified he was awakened by a loud fracas taking place on his Los Angeles street in the summer of 2020. Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and her former BFF Kelsey Harris reportedly argued as they were being driven from a Kylie Jenner party in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of L.A.

Kelly said he peered out his window to see two women pulling each other’s hair and beating on each other, according to Variety magazine.

Kelly told the court that he did not see a gun but saw “flashes,” first from a female, and then from “a shorter gentleman” who has been identified as Lanez, whom he said was “firing everywhere.” He did not hear the words “dance, b—” as Megan said Lanez yelled at her before allegedly shooting at her.

The witness may have confused the jury because Kelly said he repeatedly said a woman had fired the first shot. “I believe I saw the girl shoot first,” he said, according to Variety.

Because Kelly could not see a firearm, Kelly told the court that at first he “believed it was fireworks.”

After the first pop, Kelly said he ordered his son to lie down on floor.

Kelly also testified that “everyone was fighting — even the driver.” He said the shorter guy [Lanez] “was pushing and fighting both girls … then everyone started beating one girl.” Kelly concluded that “it appeared that they were going to throw her in the river.”

The Lanez defense team brought Kelly into court in hopes that his recollection would help to exonerate the embattled rapper and producer. Instead, it may convince jurors that Lanez did fire the shots that caused the wounds in Megan’s feet.

If convicted of the felony charges, Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison after which he would be deported to his native Canada.